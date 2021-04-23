Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The San Diego Padres placed right-handers Dinelson Lamet and Keone Kela on the 10-day injured list Thursday, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

To bolster their bullpen, the Padres promoted right-hander Nabil Crismatt and left-hander Nick Ramirez from the team's alternate site.

Lamet, 28, left his first start of the season after two innings Wednesday because of right forearm tightness. He missed the 2020 playoffs because of pain in his elbow but did not undergo surgery.

The Padres reportedly have no imminent plans for Lamet to undergo an MRI. Instead, the team will wait to see how the pitcher responds to rest.

Kela was placed on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. He already has made nine appearances out of the bullpen, posting a 2-1 record with a 4.15 ERA. This is the 28-year-old's first season with the Padres after spending the previous two-plus seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

