Factbox: Pairings for Saturday's Presidents Cup fourball matches

Sep 20, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Spectators look at the course map near the second green during a practice day for the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 24 (Reuters) - Pairings for Saturday's fourballs matches in the Presidents Cup between the United States and Internationals at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Match 15

Kim Joo-hyung (South Korea) and Kim Si-woo (South Korea) v

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

- -

Match 16

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) and Taylor Pendrith (Canada) v

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

- -

Match 17

Im Sung-jae (South Korea) and Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) v

Tony Finau and Kevin Kisner

- -

Matcch 18

Adam Scott (Australia) and Cam Davis (Australia) v

Billy Horschel and Sam Burns

Reporting by Steve Keating in Charlotte. Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.