Factbox: Pairings for Saturday's Presidents Cup fourball matches
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 24 (Reuters) - Pairings for Saturday's fourballs matches in the Presidents Cup between the United States and Internationals at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Match 15
Kim Joo-hyung (South Korea) and Kim Si-woo (South Korea) v
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
Match 16
Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) and Taylor Pendrith (Canada) v
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas
Match 17
Im Sung-jae (South Korea) and Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) v
Tony Finau and Kevin Kisner
Matcch 18
Adam Scott (Australia) and Cam Davis (Australia) v
Billy Horschel and Sam Burns
