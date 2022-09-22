Factbox: Pairings for Thursday's Presidents Cup foursomes matches
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 22 (Reuters) - Pairings for Friday's four-ball matches in the Presidents Cup between the United States and Internationals at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Match 6 - 1535 GMT/11:35 p.m. ET
Adam Scott (Australia) v Cam Davis (Australia) v
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas
- -
Match 7 - 1550 GMT/11:50 p.m. ET
Im Sung-jae (South Korea) v Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) v
Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler
- -
Match 8 - 1605 GMT/12:05 p.m. ET
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa) Mito Pereira (Chile) v Kevin Kisner and Cameron Young
- -
Match 9 - 1620 GMT/12:20 p.m. ET
Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) and Kim Joo-hyung (South Korea) v
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
- -
Match 10 - 1635 GMT/12:35 p.m. ET
Taylor Pendrith (Canada) and Corey Conners (Canada) v
Billy Horschel and Max Homa
