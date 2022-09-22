Factbox: Pairings for Thursday's Presidents Cup foursomes matches

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sep 22, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; International Team golfer Adam Scott hits his tee shot on the first hole during the foursomes match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 22 (Reuters) - Pairings for Friday's four-ball matches in the Presidents Cup between the United States and Internationals at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Match 6 - 1535 GMT/11:35 p.m. ET

Adam Scott (Australia) v Cam Davis (Australia) v

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

- -

Match 7 - 1550 GMT/11:50 p.m. ET

Im Sung-jae (South Korea) v Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) v

Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler

- -

Match 8 - 1605 GMT/12:05 p.m. ET

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa) Mito Pereira (Chile) v Kevin Kisner and Cameron Young

- -

Match 9 - 1620 GMT/12:20 p.m. ET

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) and Kim Joo-hyung (South Korea) v

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

- -

Match 10 - 1635 GMT/12:35 p.m. ET

Taylor Pendrith (Canada) and Corey Conners (Canada) v

Billy Horschel and Max Homa

Reporting by Steve Keating in Charlotte; Editing by Stephen Coates

