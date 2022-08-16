Palace defender Andersen receives death threats after Nunez red card

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - August 15, 2022 Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen is on the floor after sustaining an injury as Liverpool's Darwin Nunez is shown a red card by referee Paul Tierney REUTERS/Peter Powell

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen said he has received death threats directed at him and his family after he was head-butted by Liverpool's Darwin Nunez in Monday's Premier League draw which resulted in the striker being sent off at Anfield.

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw after their new signing Nunez was shown a straight red card just before the hour mark when he squared up with Andersen and appeared to head-butt the Danish defender. read more

The result leaves Liverpool winless after two games -- down in 12th place -- and fans vented their frustration by contacting Andersen on Instagram, where he highlighted the abusive messages he had received.

"Got maybe 3-400 of these messages last night. I understand you support a team but have some respect and stop (acting) tough online," Andersen said before sharing screenshots of abuse and death threats in his inbox.

"Hope Instagram and the Premier League do something about this."

Reuters has contacted Instagram for comment.

Nunez's red card will result in a three-match ban and Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp -- who is left facing a striker crisis with Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota injured -- said he hoped the Uruguayan would learn from his mistake. read more

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

