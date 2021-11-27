Palmeiras win Copa Libertadores with Deyverson extra-time goal

Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Final - Palmeiras v Flamengo - Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay - November 27, 2021 Palmeiras' Felipe Melo, Gustavo Gomez and teammates celebrate winning the Copa Libertadores with the trophy REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

MONTEVIDEO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores for the second year in a row when an extra-time goal from Deyverson gave them a 2-1 win over Flamengo in an absorbing all-Brazilian final on Saturday.

It is the third time the Sao Paulo club have won South America’s equivalent of Europe's Champions League following victories in 1999 and 2020.

Raphael Veiga put Palmeiras ahead after five minutes when he side-footed home a cross from the right but Gabriel Barbosa equalised for Flamengo with 18 minutes remaining.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

However, Deyverson took advantage of slack defending by Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira to steal the ball 30 metres from goal and then coolly beat goalkeeper Diego Alves five minutes into extra time.

The result is a personal triumph for Palmeiras’ Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira, who has become the first European to win the Libertadores twice.

It is also the first time a team has successfully defended the Libertadores title since Boca Juniors in 2001.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.