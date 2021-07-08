Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Panasonic CEO says ready to back Tokyo 2020 on Olympic spectator decision

The logo of the Tokyo Olympic Games, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building in Tokyo, Japan, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Olympic sponsor Panasonic will back any decision by Olympic 2020 organizers on whether to allow spectators at the Tokyo games as a rise in COVID-19 infections in Japan's capital triggers tighter lockdown measures, the company's CEO said on Thursday.

"If our role in the event is clear, I think we can support what the organizers decide," Yuki Kusumi said at a press roundtable in Tokyo.

Any decision to hold events without spectators would mean that Panasonic and other sponsors would not be able to invite clients to watch the games. That, Kusumi added, "couldn't be helped."

Reporting by Tim Kelly Editing by Mark Potter

