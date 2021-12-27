Panthers send everyone home after positive COVID-19 tests

Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on the sidelines in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

2021-12-27 17:46:12 GMT+00:00 - The Carolina Panthers sent players home Monday after what coach Matt Rhule called a "somewhat significant" number of positive COVID-19 tests.

The Panthers are scheduled to return to the team facility on Wednesday to resume preparing for their Week 17 game at New Orleans.

The Panthers (5-10) lost their fifth straight game on Sunday, falling 32-6 to the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina began the day Monday with seven active players and one practice squad player on the reserve/COVID-19 list: Matt Barkley, Dennis Daley, Pat Elflein, Sam Franklin Jr., Azur Kamara, Rashaan Melvin, Brandon Zylstra and Austin Larkin (practice squad).

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.