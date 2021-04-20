Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Panthers sign veteran DT DaQuan Jones to 1-year deal

The Carolina Panthers signed veteran defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Jones, 29, started all 16 games in five of the last six seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

A fourth-round pick by Tennessee in 2014, Jones has 235 tackles, nine sacks, 26 quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown) in 99 career games (93 starts).

With the Panthers, Jones fills a void created by the offseason departures of Kawann Short and Zach Kerr.

