Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Paralmypics-Swimming champ Tai withdraws from Tokyo Games due to injury

1 minute read

June 25 (Reuters) - Paralympic swimmer Alice Tai, who was part of Britain's gold medal-winning women's 4x100m medley team in 2016, has pulled out of the Tokyo Games due to an elbow injury.

"Competing at Tokyo 2020 has been my main goal for the last five years, so it's devastating that I'll be missing the Games later this year," said Tai, who won seven golds at the 2019 World Championships.

The Tokyo Paralmypics are scheduled to be held from Aug. 24-Sept. 5.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:18 AM UTCMLB roundup: Kyle Schwarber HRs twice to power Nats over Marlins

Kyle Schwarber clubbed two homers and drove in four runs, leading the blazing-hot Washington Nationals to a 7-3 win over the host Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

SportsCoburn dominates steeplechase, Felix advances in 200m at US trials
SportsMLB roundup: 4 Cubs pitchers combine to no-hit Dodgers
SportsDjokovic on a double mission as glory looms
SportsBOA still trying to convince some Team GB athletes to get vaccinated: chief