Paratici appeals worldwide football ban to FIFA















April 11 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur's managing director of football Fabio Paratici, who has been banned by FIFA over his role in transfer deals and finances while at former club Juventus, has appealed after FIFA extended the ban to apply globally last month.

Paratici, 50, took a leave of absence from his role at Spurs pending the outcome of the appeal filed after FIFA extended his ban.

"FIFA can only confirm that an appeal has been lodged by Mr Paratici against the decision passed by the Chairperson of the Disciplinary Committee...," a FIFA spokesperson told Reuters.

In January, Serie A side Juve were deducted 15 points for the season by an Italian soccer court investigating the club's transfer dealings and finances.

The court also imposed bans on a number of the club's officials, preventing them from holding office in Italian soccer.

These included a 30-month ban for former sports director Paratici, who joined Spurs in 2021 following an 11-year stint at Juventus.

Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.