Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The second half of the French Cup last 64 game between Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais was delayed because of crowd trouble on Friday.

Supporters appeared to be fighting each other and some of them went onto the pitch.

Lyon were docked one point in Ligue 1 after their home game against Olympique de Marseille was abandoned last month after Marseille's Dimitri Payet had been hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.

