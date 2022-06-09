Paris police action during Champions League final was "a failure", police chief says

Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Liverpool v Real Madrid - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - May 28, 2022 Fans, stewards and police officers by the turnstiles inside the stadium as the match is delayed REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - The Paris police chief said on Thursday the police action during the May 28th Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France was a "failure" both because fans were harmed and the image of France was degraded.

During a parliamentary hearing, Didier Lallement said he was "the only responsible" for police action during the crowd trouble around the Stade of France, located just outside Paris.

The match won by Real Madrid, was delayed by more than 30 minutes after officers forcefully held back people trying to enter the Stade de France while riot police had also sprayed tear gas on fans, including women and children.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel

