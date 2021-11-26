Sports
Pat Cummins named new Australia test captain
1 minute read
SYDNEY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Fast bowler Pat Cummins was named the 47th captain of the Australia test team on Friday in place of Tim Paine, who stood down from the position last week.
Paine resigned after revelations he had been investigated and cleared over sexually explicit text messages sent to a female former colleague four years ago.
Steve Smith will be Cummins' deputy, Cricket Australia said in a statement.
Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Himani Sarkar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.