Paul Casey out of Masters with back spasms
April 7 - Paul Casey withdrew from the Masters on Thursday due to back spasms.
Casey was in a grouping with Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith but was removed from the starting list after the opening round was delayed by wet conditions.
Casey, 44, who experienced back spasms at last month's Dell Technologies Match Play, participated in the Par 3 Challenge on Wednesday.
He was below par in six of his previous eight rounds.
Casey finished 26th in the 2021 Masters and has one top-10 finish in his past five appearances at Augusta National.
