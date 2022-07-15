Pedersen wins Tour de France stage 13, Vingegaard retains overall lead

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 13 - Le Bourg d'Oisans to Saint-Etienne - France - July 15, 2022 Trek - Segafredo's Mads Pedersen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 13 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

SAINT ETIENNE, France, July 15 (Reuters) - Mads Pedersen of Denmark won the 13th stage of the Tour de France, a 193-km ride from Le Bourg d'Oisans on Friday.

The 2019 world champion won a three-man sprint from the day's breakaway to beat Britain's Fred Wright and Canadian Hugo Houle, who were second and third, respectively.

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.