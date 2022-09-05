Pegula shines through rain to reach U.S. Open quarter-final

Sept 5, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Jessica Pegula of the USA hits to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on day eight of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A surprise shower failed to stop American Jessica Pegula from reaching her third Grand Slam quarter-final this year as she toppled twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-2 at the U.S. Open on Monday.

One of the most reliable returners in the sport, Czech Kvitova had won both of their previous meetings but was left to rue her missed chances -- as she converted only two of the six break points she earned.

Rain forced a 44-minute stoppage early on in the match, with tournament staff scrambling to close the retractable roof on Ashe and mop up the court.

But eighth seed Pegula was unfazed as she broke Kvitova to love in the seventh and ninth games to close out the first set.

Even when Kvitova took a 2-0 lead in the second, Pegula kept her nerve to storm back and win the next six games to wrap up the win.

"I just told myself not to get frustrated," Pegula said after she joined fellow American Coco Gauff in the last eight. "I just really wanted to stay committed to hitting my spots.

"It feels amazing - I'm so happy. I thought I handled my nerves and stuff really well."

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York, editing by Pritha Sarkar

