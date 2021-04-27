Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The New Orleans Pelicans signed guard Didi Louzada to a multi-year contract.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Pelicans on Tuesday, when they announced Louzada will wear No. 0.

The 6-foot-5 Brazilian played the past two seasons for the Sydney Kings in NBL Australia. He played in 45 games and averaged 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists, per the Pelicans.

The Atlanta Hawks selected Louzada with the 35th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. His draft rights were acquired by New Orleans along with Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes in exchange for the draft rights to De'Andre Hunter, Solomon Hill and a future second-round pick.

