Pelicans stars Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram exit with injuries

Oct 23, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts to a play from the bench against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports















October 24 - New Orleans Pelicans star forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram sustained injuries during Sunday night's 122-121 overtime loss to the visiting Utah Jazz.

Williamson scored 25 points before going to the bench for good midway through the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall and having his hip or back checked by trainers.

Ingram, who scored 10 points, was being evaluated for a concussion after being hit in the head in a collision with a teammate early in the second quarter.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.