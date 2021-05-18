SportsPelosi says U.S. should diplomatically boycott 2022 Olympics in China
1 minute read
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday the United States should carry out a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to China's human rights abuses.
Pelosi, a Democrat, told a Congressional hearing on the issue that heads of state who attend Olympic events in China would not have moral authority to speak out about human rights.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.