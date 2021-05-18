Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

SportsPelosi says U.S. should diplomatically boycott 2022 Olympics in China

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at a news conference in the United States Capitol about the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, in Washington, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday the United States should carry out a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to China's human rights abuses.

Pelosi, a Democrat, told a Congressional hearing on the issue that heads of state who attend Olympic events in China would not have moral authority to speak out about human rights.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 5:59 PM UTCPelosi says U.S. should diplomatically boycott 2022 Olympics in China

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday the United States should carry out a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to China's human rights abuses.

SportsFederer beaten in three sets by Andujar on return in Geneva
SportsCanada tops up WADA contribution while U.S. holds out
SportsFormer champ Stan Wawrinka withdraws from French Open

Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland withdrew Tuesday from the upcoming French Open.

SportsWestwood withdraws name from Olympics consideration