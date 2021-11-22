Peng Shuai has attended public activities, says China's foreign ministry

BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has attended public activities recently, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

1/4 Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai signs large-sized tennis balls at the opening ceremony of Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Final in Beijing, China November 21, 2021, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. TWITTER @QINGQINGPARIS via REUTERS Read More

Peng had disappeared from public view since she alleged on social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the state-backed Global Times, posted a 25-second video on Twitter on Sunday that showed Peng smiling, waving and autographing giant tennis balls for children at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals tournament.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley, Writing by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

