Penguins trade Sam Lafferty to Blackhawks for Alex Nylander

2022-01-05 18:24:23 GMT+00:00 - The Chicago Blackhawks acquired Sam Lafferty from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday in exchange for fellow forward Alex Nylander.

Lafferty, 26, has two assists in 10 games this season. He has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 94 games since the Penguins drafted him in the fourth round in 2014.

Lafferty, a Pennsylvania native, is signed through the 2021-22 season and carries a $750,000 salary cap hit.

Nylander, 23, has appeared in 84 NHL games and registered 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) with the Buffalo Sabres and Blackhawks. Buffalo drafted him eighth overall in 2016.

Nylander, of Sweden, is signed through the current season at an average annual value of $874,125.

