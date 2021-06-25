Penpix of the top men's contenders at Wimbledon

June 25 (Reuters) - Penpix of the top men's contenders at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships which begins on Monday:

Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

World ranking: 1

Born: May 22, 1987 (Age 34)

Height: 1.88 metres

Plays: Right-handed

Grand Slam titles: 19 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021); French Open 2016, 2021; Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019; U.S. Open (2011, 2015, 2018)

2021 ATP titles: 3

Biggest weapon: Djokovic's perseverance, accuracy and court coverage allow him to get out of sticky situations, as it did in the 2019 final when he saved two match points and soaked up 94 winners from Federer before clawing his way over the line.

Biggest weakness: The Serb is exceptional on most days but can produce the odd average display against younger rivals or unheralded players and will need to maintain his focus in his quest to join Nadal and Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles.

Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

World ranking: 2

Born: Feb. 11, 1996 (Age 25)

Height: 1.98 metres

Grand Slam titles: 0

2021 ATP titles: 1

Biggest weapon: Medvedev's tactical intelligence, strength and unorthodox playing style make him a handful for opponents. A tireless fighter on the court, he can also win ugly if needed.

Biggest weakness: He lacks big-game experience at the All England Club, where he has failed to get past the third round. Medvedev can struggle on the grandest stage.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

World ranking: 4

Born: Aug. 12, 1998 (Age 22)

Height: 1.96 metres

Plays: Right-handed

Grand Slam titles: 0

2021 ATP titles: 2

Biggest weapon: Tsitsipas has a superb first serve and a booming forehand that allows him to dictate play and the Greek can also cause problems with one of the most stylish single-handed backhands in the business.

Biggest weakness: The 22-year-old struggles on his second serve in big matches, while his relatively weak volleying can cost him points in key moments.

Roger Federer (Switzerland)

World ranking: 8

Born: Aug. 8, 1981 (Age 39)

Height: 1.85 metres

Plays: Right-handed

Grand Slam titles: 20 (Australian Open 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018; French Open 2009; Wimbledon 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017; U.S. Open 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

2021 ATP titles: 0

Biggest weapon: The experienced Swiss is easing his way back to full match fitness following knee surgery but can still prove to be dangerous against the best of players if he can get his serve-and-volley tactics going.

Biggest weakness: Federer preserved himself for Wimbledon by retiring from the French Open having reached the fourth round, but whether his body can handle potentially difficult matches for a deep run in London remains to be seen.

Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

World ranking: 9

Born: April 12, 1996 (Age 25)

Height: 1.96 metres

Grand Slam titles: 0

2021 ATP titles: 2

Biggest weapon: Berrettini has a cannonball serve and fiery forehand that is well suited to grasscourts, and the 25-year-old put both to good use en route to the Queen's Club title.

Biggest weakness: The Italian does not have the best defence and can struggle when he is put through the wringer, with his backhand often targeted.

Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

