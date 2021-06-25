Penpix of the top women's contenders at Wimbledon

June 25 (Reuters) - Penpix of the top women's contenders at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships which begin on Monday:

Ash Barty (Australia)

World ranking: 1

Born: April 24, 1996 (Age 25)

Height: 1.66 metres

Plays: Right-handed

Grand Slam titles: 1 (French Open 2019)

2021 WTA titles: 3

Biggest weapon: Barty covers the court superbly, showcasing a wide range of shots that highlight her power and precision, and boasts one of the best kick serves in the women's game.

Biggest weakness: She has struggled to maintain momentum in matches following her return to the tour after a long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

World ranking: 4

Born: May 5, 1998 (Age 23)

Height: 1.82 metres

Plays: Right-handed

Grand Slam titles: 0

2021 WTA titles: 2

Biggest weapon: Sabalenka has a venomous first serve and packs power in her shots to dominate rallies from the baseline. She is also strong at finishing off points at the net.

Biggest weakness: The Belarusian is prone to accumulating unforced errors due to her aggressive style. Her shot selection can cost her in key moments.

Simona Halep (Romania)

World ranking: 3

Born: Sept. 27, 1991 (Age: 29)

Height: 1.68 metres

Plays: Right-handed

Grand Slam titles: 2 (French Open 2018; Wimbledon 2019)

2021 WTA titles: 0

Biggest weapon: Despite her smaller stature compared to other players, Halep's speed allows her to cover the court well. As a baseliner, her skills as a counter-puncher also come to the fore as she grinds down opponents.

Biggest weakness: Having not played since mid-May, Halep's biggest concern in the leadup to defending her Wimbledon crown will be her calf muscle. A tear forced her to skip the French Open as well as the grasscourt tune-up events.

Serena Williams (United States)

World ranking: 8

Born: Sept. 26, 1981 (Age 39)

Height: 1.75 metres

Plays: Right-handed

Grand Slam titles: 23 (Australian Open 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017; French Open 2002, 2013, 2015; Wimbledon 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016; U.S. Open 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014)

2021 WTA titles: 0

Biggest weapon: Williams is an intimidating opponent at the best of times and can win battles even before they begin. If that does not get the job done, her scorching serves and punishing groundstrokes will.

Biggest weakness: The American's game has lacked a bit of creativity and a Plan B in recent years, with the last of her 23 majors coming at the Australian Open in 2017.

Coco Gauff (United States)

World ranking: 23

Born: March 13, 2004 (Age 17)

Height: 1.75 metres

Plays: Right-handed

Grand Slam titles: 0

2021 WTA titles: 1

Biggest weapon: Gauff is a natural athlete with speed, power and aggression while her mental toughness is beyond her years. Her first serve can trouble the most accomplished players.

Biggest weakness: The 17-year-old's forehand has appeared vulnerable at times. Despite her apparent composure on the grandest stage, she lacks a bit of experience.

