Perera returns to Sri Lanka squad for South Africa series

1 minute read

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v West Indies - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 1, 2019 Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera in action Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Batsman Kusal Perera has been named in the Sri Lanka squad for next month's limited-overs home series against South Africa after recovering from COVID-19, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

Experienced batsman Dinesh Chandimal and veteran fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep have also been recalled.

Perera tested positive for COVID-19 this month, having also missed the home limited-overs series against India in July due to a shoulder injury.

New additions include leg-spinner Pulina Tharanga and batsman Kamindu Mendis, who both impressed during the domestic Twenty20 league this month, while left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan and seamer Kasun Rajitha have been left out.

Sri Lanka play South Africa in three one-day internationals and three T20s, with the first ODI in Colombo on Thursday.

Sri Lanka squad for the three ODIs and three T20s against South Africa:

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Maheesh Theekshana

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

