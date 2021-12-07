Perfect Liverpool eliminate Milan as Origi and Salah seal comeback win

MILAN, Italy, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Liverpool came from behind to knock AC Milan out of Europe with a 2-1 victory at San Siro on Tuesday, as goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi helped a second-string Reds side finish the Champions League group stage with a perfect record.

Milan needed to win to stand any chance of progressing to the last 16 and went in front through England defender Fikayo Tomori in the first half, to the delight of the home support.

But Salah soon equalised with his 20th goal of the season in all competitions and Origi, who came on to score a stoppage-time winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, headed home Liverpool’s second after the break.

Juergen Klopp’s side became the first English team to win every Champions League group game in a single campaign, finishing top of Group B with 18 points.

Milan came last with four points in their first Champions League campaign since 2013-14, while Atletico Madrid beat Porto 3-1 in the other game to reach the knockout stage by taking second spot with seven points, two ahead of the Portuguese side.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.