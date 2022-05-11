PGA Tour denies players' requests to compete in LIV event
May 10 (Reuters) - The PGA Tour has rejected requests from players who had hoped to play the first Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series event in London next month, media outlets reported Tuesday.
The new series offers super-sized prize funds and presents a potential rift between golf's top players and tournament organisers.
Greg Norman, CEO of LIV, said Tuesday the event had secured an additional $2 billion in funding ahead of its first-ever tournament.
Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood were among the players who had requested a release to play but the PGA Tour has moved to stop its top talent from participating, according to Golf Week, denying requests on Tuesday afternoon, citing a conflict with the RBC Canadian Open.
The PGA Tour did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Mickelson announced in February he was taking time away from golf after a firestorm erupted over comments he made about the Saudi Arabian regime and the new golf league. read more
