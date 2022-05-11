PGA Tour denies players' requests to compete in LIV event

Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 24, 2021 Team USA vice captain Phil Mickelson during the Foursomes REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

May 10 (Reuters) - The PGA Tour has rejected requests from players who had hoped to play the first Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series event in London next month, media outlets reported Tuesday.

The new series offers super-sized prize funds and presents a potential rift between golf's top players and tournament organisers.

Greg Norman, CEO of LIV, said Tuesday the event had secured an additional $2 billion in funding ahead of its first-ever tournament.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood were among the players who had requested a release to play but the PGA Tour has moved to stop its top talent from participating, according to Golf Week, denying requests on Tuesday afternoon, citing a conflict with the RBC Canadian Open.

The PGA Tour did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mickelson announced in February he was taking time away from golf after a firestorm erupted over comments he made about the Saudi Arabian regime and the new golf league. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York, additonal reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.