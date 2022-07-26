PGA Tour leaves LIV golfers off new playoff eligibility list

Aug 5, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan walks on the first hole during a practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

July 26 (Reuters) - The PGA Tour has created a separate eligibility points list for the FedExCup Playoffs that ensures golfers who were suspended for joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series do not negatively affect other players' eligibility.

At the end of the PGA Tour's regular season, the top 125 in the eligibility points list make the playoffs, which are three events featuring a progressive cut with fields of 125, 70 and 30. The winner gets $18 million from a $75 million bonus pool.

But according to a memo sent to players, the circuit's policy board has approved a new ranking called the "FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List" that omits players who have been suspended but have not resigned from the PGA Tour.

"While the new list will not take the place of the Official FedExCup Points List, it will provide clarity for players and fans alike in regard to tournament eligibility, including the FedExCup Playoffs," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in the memo which was seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Among those who have joined LIV Golf and therefore been removed from the eligibility list are Talor Gooch, who is 20th in the FedExCup standings, four-times major champion Brooks Koepka (102) and Mexico's Abraham Ancer (80).

Due to the changes, 2012 U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, who is 125th on the regular-season FedExCup points list, has moved up to 117th on the eligibility points list with two events left before the Aug. 11-15 playoff opener in Memphis, Tennessee.

Stephan Jaeger, who is 133rd on the regular-season FedExCup points list, is 125th on the new eligibility list.

(This story corrects 2021 to 2012 in penultimate paragraph.)

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris

