PGA Tour pushes final round of Northern Trust to Monday

2021-08-22 00:44:06 GMT+00:00 - The final round of the Northern Trust will be contested on Monday with respect to the projected path of Hurricane Henri, the PGA Tour announced Saturday.

The system was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane as of Saturday morning. It is forecast to make landfall on Sunday approximately 60 miles east of Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J., the site of the tournament.

"Based on the projected path of Tropical Storm Henri and the Tropical Storm Warning that has been issued by the National Hurricane Center for the area where The Northern Trust is located, there will be no play on Sunday, August 22nd," the PGA Tour said in a statement. "Round 4 will be played on Monday, August 23rd. Tee times and groupings for Round 4 will be published on Sunday afternoon, with play on Monday slated to begin no earlier than 7:30 a.m."

The PGA Tour bylaws stipulate that all efforts should be made to play 72 holes.

In 2011, Hurricane Irene made landfall and forced the cancellation of the final round of the Barclays, which later became the Northern Trust. Dustin Johnson was declared the winner after the abbreviated 54-hole tournament.

