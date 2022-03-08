PGA Tour's Monahan moving on from Saudi threat, awaits Mickelson call

Aug 5, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan walks on the first hole during a practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

March 8 (Reuters) - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said on Tuesday he is ready to move on from the threat of a Saudi-backed potential rival league and that Phil Mickelson's future involvement with the U.S-based circuit remain in the hands of the six-time major champion.

Mickelson is taking time away from the game after the author of an unauthorized biography on him released excerpts from the book in which the golfer called the Saudis "scary" but that he was willing to deal with them to get leverage with the PGA Tour.

Speaking to reporters ahead of The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Monahan said he has not talked to Mickelson since the golfer's comments surfaced in February but did not sound like he wanted him to remain in golfing exile.

"The ball is in his court," Monahan said when asked whether Mickelson needed to speak with him before competing on the PGA Tour. "I would welcome a phone call from him. But it's hard for me to talk about the different scenarios that could play out.

"Listen, he's a player that's won 45 times on the PGA Tour. He's had a Hall of Fame career... He's inspired a lot of people and helped grow this Tour, his Tour.

"So as difficult as it is to read some of the things that were said, ultimately a conversation will be had when he's ready to have it, and I will be ready to have it, as well."

Mickelson apologised two weeks ago for comments he claimed were off the record, but the long-time fan favourite has since found himself isolated and has also lost a number of sponsors.

Monahan, who previously told PGA Tour players it was time to move on from distractions related to the potential rival league, also said he never felt a need to reach out to Mickelson at any point.

"I know the man well enough, and I've had enough conversations with him where that's not something that I thought at that point in time I should or needed to do. Certainly (I) had my phone on," said Monahan, who declined to say whether Mickelson is suspended.

'MOVING ON'

The proposed Saudi-financed rival league has taken a massive hit in recent weeks as a number of the game's best players have pledged their allegiance to the PGA Tour, and Monahan is ready to turn the page.

"The PGA Tour is moving on," said Monahan.

"We have too much momentum and too much to accomplish to be consistently distracted by rumours of other golf leagues and their attempts to disrupt our players, our partners, and most importantly our fans from enjoying the tour."

Still, while Monahan said he has a good sense of where every player stands on the issue he is not one to let his guard down.

"I wake up every day assuming someone is trying to take my lunch. That's the way I operate. That's the way we operate as a team," said Monahan.

"So long as we focus on the things that we control, which is what I've always tried to do and what we've always tried to do as a team, I think we're going to win, we're going to grow, and I'm not looking over my shoulder, I'm looking forward."

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Christian Radnedge

