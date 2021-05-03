Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado received a three-game suspension Sunday for inciting a benches-clearing incident in Friday night's 2-1 home win against the New York Mets.

The punishment announced by MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill also included an undisclosed fine for the 25-year-old left-hander.

Alvarado has appealed the suspension, which had been scheduled to begin with Sunday night's series finale against the Mets.

Mets outfielder Dominic Smith and right-hander Miguel Castro were also issued undisclosed fines for their roles in the incident.

The benches cleared when Alvarado struck out Smith for the third out with two men in scoring position to end the top of the eighth inning. Alvarado shouted toward Smith as he walked off the field, then tossed his glove and appeared to challenge him to a fight.

Tensions heated up again in the bottom of the inning after Castro threw a couple of inside pitches to Rhys Hopkins and the two exchanged words.

--Field Level Media

