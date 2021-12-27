Pieters remains in induced coma after training crash

Cycling - UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France - October 23, 2021 Netherlands' Amy Pieters and Kirsten Wild celebrate with their gold medals on the podium after winning the Women's Madison final REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Three-times Madison world champion Amy Pieters is to remain in an induced coma for at least three more days after a training crash, her team SD Worx said on Monday.

"The doctors emphasise that extra rest at this stage gives a better chance of recovery," SD Worx said in a statement. "The doctors will not be able to assess any damage until they have woken Pieters up.

"At the moment no further announcements can be made about the accident and we ask everyone to respect the privacy of those involved. Our thoughts are with Amy and her family."

The 30-year-old Dutchwoman was put in an induced coma after surgery following the incident in Alicante, Spain on Friday.

Pieters won the Madison at the World Championships in 2019, 2020 and 2021 alongside Kirsten Wild but missed out on an Olympic medal in Tokyo this year after finishing fourth.

