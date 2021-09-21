Factbox: Player-by-player guide to the European Ryder Cup team

Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 21, 2021 General view as Team USA stand on the 3rd tee during a practice round REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sept 21 (Reuters) - A look at the players competing for Team Europe in the 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin from Sept. 24-26.

CAPTAIN: Padraig Harrington

VICE-CAPTAINS: Luke Donald, Robert Karlsson, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson

JON RAHM (Qualifier)

Nationality: Spain

Age: 26

World ranking: 1

Ryder Cup appearances: 2018

Ryder Cup record (wins-losses-halves): 1-2-0

Fourballs: 0-2-0

Foursomes: 0-0-0

Singles: 1-0-0

Career victories: 13

Major wins: U.S. Open (2021)

VIKTOR HOVLAND (Qualifier)

Nationality: Norway

Age: 24

World ranking: 14

Ryder Cup appearances: Debut

Career victories: 3

Major wins: None

RORY MCILROY (Qualifier)

Nationality: Northern Ireland

Age: 32

World ranking: 15

Ryder Cup appearances: 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018

Ryder Cup record: 11-9-4

Fourballs: 4-3-2

Foursomes: 5-4-1

Singles: 2-2-1

Career victories: 28

Major wins: U.S. Open (2011), PGA Championship (2012, 2014), British Open (2014)

TYRRELL HATTON (Qualifier)

Nationality: England

Age: 29

World ranking: 19

Ryder Cup appearances: 2018

Ryder Cup record: 1-2-0

Fourballs: 1-1-0

Foursomes: 0-0-0

Singles: 0-1-0

Career victories: 8

Major wins: None

PAUL CASEY (Qualifier)

Nationality: England

Age: 44

World ranking: 24

Ryder Cup appearances: 2004, 2006, 2008, 2018

Ryder Cup record: 4-3-5

Fourballs: 2-1-3

Foursomes: 1-1-0

Singles: 1-1-2

Career victories: 20

Major wins: None

MATT FITZPATRICK (Qualifier)

Nationality: England

Age: 27

World ranking: 27

Ryder Cup appearances: 2016

Ryder Cup record: 0-2-0

Fourballs: 0-0-0

Foursomes: 0-1-0

Singles: 0-1-0

Career victories: 6

Major wins: None

LEE WESTWOOD (Qualifier)

Nationality: England

Age: 48

World ranking: 35

Ryder Cup appearances: 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016

Ryder Cup record: 20-18-6

Fourballs: 8-6-2

Foursomes: 9-5-4

Singles: 3-7-0

Career victories: 44

Major wins: None

TOMMY FLEETWOOD (Qualifier)

Nationality: England

Age: 30

World ranking: 37

Ryder Cup appearances: 2018

Ryder Cup record: 4-1-0

Fourballs: 2-0-0

Foursomes: 2-0-0

Singles: 0-1-0

Career victories: 8

Major wins: None

BERND WIESBERGER (Qualifier)

Nationality: Austria

Age: 35

World ranking: 63

Ryder Cup appearances: Debut

Career victories: 10

Major wins: None

SHANE LOWRY (Captain's pick)

Nationality: Ireland

Age: 34

World ranking: 42

Ryder Cup appearances: Debut

Career victories: 5

Major wins: British Open (2019)

SERGIO GARCIA (Captain's pick)

Nationality: Spain

Age: 41

World ranking: 43

Ryder Cup appearances: 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018

Ryder Cup record: 22-12-7

Fourballs: 8-4-3

Foursomes: 10-4-3

Singles: 4-4-1

Career victories: 35

Major wins: Masters (2017)

IAN POULTER (Captain's pick)

Nationality: England

Age: 45

World ranking: 50

Ryder Cup appearances: 2004, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018

Ryder Cup record: 14-6-2

Fourballs: 4-4-1

Foursomes: 5-2-0

Singles: 5-0-1

Career victories: 17

Major wins: None

Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

