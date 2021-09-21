Factbox: Player-by-player guide to the U.S. Ryder Cup team

Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 21, 2021 Spectators stand along the 1st fairway during a practice round REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sept 21 (Reuters) - A look at the players competing for the U.S. Team in the 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin from Sept. 24-26.

CAPTAIN: Steve Stricker

VICE-CAPTAINS: Fred Couples, Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson, Davis Love III, Phil Mickelson

DUSTIN JOHNSON (Qualifier)

Age: 37

World ranking: 2

Ryder Cup appearances: 2010, 2012, 2016, 2018

Ryder Cup record (wins-losses-halves): 7-9-0

Fourballs: 3-5-0

Foursomes: 1-3-0

Singles: 3-1-0

Career victories: 27

Major wins: U.S. Open (2016), Masters (2020)

COLLIN MORIKAWA (Qualifier)

Age: 24

World ranking: 3

Ryder Cup appearances: Debut

Career victories: 5

Major wins: PGA Championship (2020), British Open (2021)

PATRICK CANTLAY (Qualifier)

Age: 29

World ranking: 4

Ryder Cup appearances: Debut

Career victories: 6

Major wins: None

JUSTIN THOMAS (Qualifier)

Age: 28

World ranking: 6

Ryder Cup appearances: 2018

Ryder Cup record: 4-1-0

Fourballs: 2-0-0

Foursomes: 1-1-0

Singles: 1-0-0

Career victories: 15

Major wins: PGA Championship (2017)

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU (Qualifier)

Age: 28

World ranking: 7

Ryder Cup appearances: 2018

Ryder Cup record: 0-3-0

Fourballs: 0-0-0

Foursomes: 0-2-0

Singles: 0-1-0

Career victories: 9

Major wins: U.S. Open (2020)

BROOKS KOEPKA (Qualifier)

Age: 31

World ranking: 10

Ryder Cup appearances: 2016, 2018

Ryder Cup record: 4-3-1

Fourballs: 2-2-0

Foursomes: 1-1-0

Singles: 1-0-1

Career victories: 15

Major wins: U.S. Open (2017, 2018), PGA Championship (2018, 2019)

XANDER SCHAUFFELE (Captain's pick)

Age: 27

World ranking: 5

Ryder Cup appearances: Debut

Career victories: 5

Major wins: None

TONY FINAU (Captain's pick)

Age: 32

World ranking: 9

Ryder Cup appearances: 2018

Ryder Cup record: 2-1-0

Fourballs: 1-1-0

Foursomes: 0-0-0

Singles: 1-0-0

Career victories: 2

Major wins: None

HARRIS ENGLISH (Captain's pick)

Age: 32

World ranking: 11

Ryder Cup appearances: Debut

Career victories: 7

Major wins: None

JORDAN SPIETH (Captain's pick)

Age: 28

World ranking: 13

Ryder Cup appearances: 2014, 2016, 2018

Ryder Cup record: 7-5-2

Fourballs: 5-1-0

Foursomes: 2-1-2

Singles: 0-3-0

Career victories: 15

Major wins: Masters (2015), U.S. Open (2015), British Open (2017)

DANIEL BERGER (Captain's pick)

Age: 28

World ranking: 16

Ryder Cup appearances: Debut

Career victories: 4

Major wins: None

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER (Captain's pick)

Age: 25

World ranking: 21

Ryder Cup appearances: Debut

Career victories: None

Major wins: None

Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

