Skip to main content

Sports

Factbox: Player-by-player guide to the U.S. Ryder Cup team

2 minute read

Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 21, 2021 Spectators stand along the 1st fairway during a practice round REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sept 21 (Reuters) - A look at the players competing for the U.S. Team in the 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin from Sept. 24-26.

CAPTAIN: Steve Stricker

VICE-CAPTAINS: Fred Couples, Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson, Davis Love III, Phil Mickelson

DUSTIN JOHNSON (Qualifier)

Age: 37

World ranking: 2

Ryder Cup appearances: 2010, 2012, 2016, 2018

Ryder Cup record (wins-losses-halves): 7-9-0

Fourballs: 3-5-0

Foursomes: 1-3-0

Singles: 3-1-0

Career victories: 27

Major wins: U.S. Open (2016), Masters (2020)

COLLIN MORIKAWA (Qualifier)

Age: 24

World ranking: 3

Ryder Cup appearances: Debut

Career victories: 5

Major wins: PGA Championship (2020), British Open (2021)

PATRICK CANTLAY (Qualifier)

Age: 29

World ranking: 4

Ryder Cup appearances: Debut

Career victories: 6

Major wins: None

JUSTIN THOMAS (Qualifier)

Age: 28

World ranking: 6

Ryder Cup appearances: 2018

Ryder Cup record: 4-1-0

Fourballs: 2-0-0

Foursomes: 1-1-0

Singles: 1-0-0

Career victories: 15

Major wins: PGA Championship (2017)

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU (Qualifier)

Age: 28

World ranking: 7

Ryder Cup appearances: 2018

Ryder Cup record: 0-3-0

Fourballs: 0-0-0

Foursomes: 0-2-0

Singles: 0-1-0

Career victories: 9

Major wins: U.S. Open (2020)

BROOKS KOEPKA (Qualifier)

Age: 31

World ranking: 10

Ryder Cup appearances: 2016, 2018

Ryder Cup record: 4-3-1

Fourballs: 2-2-0

Foursomes: 1-1-0

Singles: 1-0-1

Career victories: 15

Major wins: U.S. Open (2017, 2018), PGA Championship (2018, 2019)

XANDER SCHAUFFELE (Captain's pick)

Age: 27

World ranking: 5

Ryder Cup appearances: Debut

Career victories: 5

Major wins: None

TONY FINAU (Captain's pick)

Age: 32

World ranking: 9

Ryder Cup appearances: 2018

Ryder Cup record: 2-1-0

Fourballs: 1-1-0

Foursomes: 0-0-0

Singles: 1-0-0

Career victories: 2

Major wins: None

HARRIS ENGLISH (Captain's pick)

Age: 32

World ranking: 11

Ryder Cup appearances: Debut

Career victories: 7

Major wins: None

JORDAN SPIETH (Captain's pick)

Age: 28

World ranking: 13

Ryder Cup appearances: 2014, 2016, 2018

Ryder Cup record: 7-5-2

Fourballs: 5-1-0

Foursomes: 2-1-2

Singles: 0-3-0

Career victories: 15

Major wins: Masters (2015), U.S. Open (2015), British Open (2017)

DANIEL BERGER (Captain's pick)

Age: 28

World ranking: 16

Ryder Cup appearances: Debut

Career victories: 4

Major wins: None

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER (Captain's pick)

Age: 25

World ranking: 21

Ryder Cup appearances: Debut

Career victories: None

Major wins: None

Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:09 AM UTC

Federer says 'feeling strong' after knee surgery

Swiss great Roger Federer said he has faced no setbacks and is recovering well after his latest knee operation.

Sports
McIlroy to avoid crowd interaction and conserve energy at Ryder Cup
Sports
MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers
Sports
Garcia says Ballesteros moment helped instill his love for Ryder Cup
Sports
Europe not rattled by underdog label ahead of Ryder Cup, says Fleetwood