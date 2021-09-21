Sports
Factbox: Player-by-player guide to the U.S. Ryder Cup team
Sept 21 (Reuters) - A look at the players competing for the U.S. Team in the 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin from Sept. 24-26.
CAPTAIN: Steve Stricker
VICE-CAPTAINS: Fred Couples, Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson, Davis Love III, Phil Mickelson
DUSTIN JOHNSON (Qualifier)
Age: 37
World ranking: 2
Ryder Cup appearances: 2010, 2012, 2016, 2018
Ryder Cup record (wins-losses-halves): 7-9-0
Fourballs: 3-5-0
Foursomes: 1-3-0
Singles: 3-1-0
Career victories: 27
Major wins: U.S. Open (2016), Masters (2020)
COLLIN MORIKAWA (Qualifier)
Age: 24
World ranking: 3
Ryder Cup appearances: Debut
Career victories: 5
Major wins: PGA Championship (2020), British Open (2021)
PATRICK CANTLAY (Qualifier)
Age: 29
World ranking: 4
Ryder Cup appearances: Debut
Career victories: 6
Major wins: None
JUSTIN THOMAS (Qualifier)
Age: 28
World ranking: 6
Ryder Cup appearances: 2018
Ryder Cup record: 4-1-0
Fourballs: 2-0-0
Foursomes: 1-1-0
Singles: 1-0-0
Career victories: 15
Major wins: PGA Championship (2017)
BRYSON DECHAMBEAU (Qualifier)
Age: 28
World ranking: 7
Ryder Cup appearances: 2018
Ryder Cup record: 0-3-0
Fourballs: 0-0-0
Foursomes: 0-2-0
Singles: 0-1-0
Career victories: 9
Major wins: U.S. Open (2020)
BROOKS KOEPKA (Qualifier)
Age: 31
World ranking: 10
Ryder Cup appearances: 2016, 2018
Ryder Cup record: 4-3-1
Fourballs: 2-2-0
Foursomes: 1-1-0
Singles: 1-0-1
Career victories: 15
Major wins: U.S. Open (2017, 2018), PGA Championship (2018, 2019)
XANDER SCHAUFFELE (Captain's pick)
Age: 27
World ranking: 5
Ryder Cup appearances: Debut
Career victories: 5
Major wins: None
TONY FINAU (Captain's pick)
Age: 32
World ranking: 9
Ryder Cup appearances: 2018
Ryder Cup record: 2-1-0
Fourballs: 1-1-0
Foursomes: 0-0-0
Singles: 1-0-0
Career victories: 2
Major wins: None
HARRIS ENGLISH (Captain's pick)
Age: 32
World ranking: 11
Ryder Cup appearances: Debut
Career victories: 7
Major wins: None
JORDAN SPIETH (Captain's pick)
Age: 28
World ranking: 13
Ryder Cup appearances: 2014, 2016, 2018
Ryder Cup record: 7-5-2
Fourballs: 5-1-0
Foursomes: 2-1-2
Singles: 0-3-0
Career victories: 15
Major wins: Masters (2015), U.S. Open (2015), British Open (2017)
DANIEL BERGER (Captain's pick)
Age: 28
World ranking: 16
Ryder Cup appearances: Debut
Career victories: 4
Major wins: None
SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER (Captain's pick)
Age: 25
World ranking: 21
Ryder Cup appearances: Debut
Career victories: None
Major wins: None
