Skip to main content

Sports

Player from Ukrainian side Kremenchuk given 13 match ban after racist gesture

1 minute read

KYIV, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A player from Ukrainian ice hockey side Kremenchuk has been banned for 13 matches for making a racist gesture in a national championship match this weekend, the country's league said on Wednesday.

The sanction against striker Andriy Deniskin is the maximum possible and it came into force on Tuesday, said a statement.

The incident took place during Sunday's match against Donbass who said they called on the league's disciplinary committee to impose the "strictest possible punishment" on Deniskin.

"Any discrimination on the grounds of race, nationality, colour, religion or other, including during official ice hockey matches by players, officials of teams is unacceptable," the league said.

Deniskin, who was ejected from the game, later apologised for his actions on Instagram, the Ukrainian Hockey League said in a statement earlier this week.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 10:44 AM UTC

MLB roundup: Cards win 17th straight, seal wild-card bid

Adam Wainwright earned his 17th victory as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Tuesday night to clinch a berth in the National League wild-card game.

Sports
Unvaccinated players to face extensive COVID-19 curbs: ESPN
Sports
Hospitalisations during Tokyo 2020 Games higher than initially reported: organisers
Sports
ATP roundup: Andy Murray wins San Diego opener
Sports
Pacquiao quits 'greatest sport in the world' to contest Philippines presidency