Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Pliskova aces third-round challenge at U.S. Open

1 minute read

Sep 2, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic celebrates after winning the first set against Amanda Anisimova of the United States in a second round match on day four of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Fourth seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova rocketed 20 aces past third-round foe Ajla Tomljanovic to win 6-3 6-2 on Saturday, keeping her bid for a maiden major title on track at the U.S. Open.

The Wimbledon runner-up had 20 winners in the first set and fended off all five break point opportunities as a handful of costly errors from Tomljanovic, including a double fault in the sixth game to hand Pliskova the break, hampered the Australian's efforts.

Pliskova didn't drop a single first-serve point in the second set, closing out the affair in an hour and 11 minutes at the Flushing Meadows Grandstand with a trio of aces in the final game.

Pliskova, who dug out a tense, three-set match over American Amanda Anisimova in the second round, next faces either Varvara Gracheva or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, both from Russia.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 12:50 AM UTC

Former Steelers player, broadcaster Tunch Ilkin dies at 63

Tunch Ilkin, a former Pittsburgh Steelers player and broadcaster, died Saturday morning after a battle with ALS. He was 63.

Sports
Djokovic dispatches old rival Nishikori to reach fourth round
Sports
Andreescu rolls through to U.S. Open fourth round
Sports
Koepka withdraws from Tour Championship with wrist injury
Sports
Relentless Raducanu races into U.S. Open last 16