Pliskova passes Anisimova test in three-set thriller

Sep 2, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic celebrates after winning the first set against Amanda Anisimova of the United States in a second round match on day four of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova was on the verge of becoming an early casualty at the U.S. Open but overcame Amanda Anisimova 7-5 6-7(5) 7-6(7) in a thrilling second round encounter on Thursday.

Pliskova looked in control in the opening set after a single break separated the players but American Anisimova, ranked 75th in the world, forced a decider when she won the second set tiebreak as the Czech made two double faults.

With the home crowd firmly backing Anisimova and cheering every point she won, the New Jersey-born 20-year-old fed off the energy at Arthur Ashe Stadium to save four break points and force another tiebreak.

Pliskova found herself 2-5 down in the tiebreak but she stormed back, saving a match point as Anisimova made three errors to handing the world number four a place in the third round.

"Super tough match, from the first moment she was playing very good," Pliskova said.

"It's difficult to play against you guys," she added, pointing at the crowd. "Hopefully I don't have an American in the next round, two in a row is a lot... I'm shaking a bit."

Pliskova beat American Caty McNally in the first round. She will next face Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, who defeated Croatian 30th seed Petra Martic 7-6(6) 6-4.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

