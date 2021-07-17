Pogacar to win back-to-back Tours de France, Van Aert wins final time trial

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 20 - Libourne to Saint-Emilion - France - July 17, 2021 UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wearing the yellow jersey in action during stage 20 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

SAINT EMILION, France, July 17 (Reuters) - Slovenian Tadej Pogacar was poised to win a second consecutive Tour de France title after the Slovenian retained the overall leader's yellow in the 20th stage, a 30.8-km individual time trial won by Belgian Wout van Aert on Saturday.

Barring a crash in Sunday's final stage in Paris, the 22-year-old Pogacar will finish ahead of Dane Jonas Vingegaard and Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, who are set to end up second and third overall, respectively.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson

