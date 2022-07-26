Pogba out of Barcelona friendly due to knee injury

1 minute read

Jul 22, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba (10) looks to make a pass during a game against Chivas de Guadalajara at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

July 25 (Reuters) - Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out of Tuesday's friendly against Barcelona in Dallas, Texas, the Serie A club said on Monday.

The Turin-based club did not disclose the estimated recovery time but added that the 29-year-old would see a specialist in the next few hours and continue treatment.

"Following complaining of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus," the club said in a statement.

The French international, who returned to the club as a free agent after six seasons at Manchester United, could miss the start of the Serie A season. Juventus host Sassuolo on Aug. 15 in their opening match.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.