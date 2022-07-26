Pogba out of Barcelona friendly due to knee injury

Jul 22, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba (10) looks to make a pass during a game against Chivas de Guadalajara at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

July 25 (Reuters) - Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out of Tuesday's friendly against Barcelona in Dallas, Texas, the Serie A club said on Monday.

The Turin-based club did not disclose the estimated recovery time but added that the 29-year-old would see a specialist in the next few hours and continue treatment.

"Following complaining of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus," the club said in a statement.

The French international, who returned to the club as a free agent after six seasons at Manchester United, could miss the start of the Serie A season. Juventus host Sassuolo on Aug. 15 in their opening match.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.