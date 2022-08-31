Pogba paid 100,000 euros to extortionists - source

Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Manchester United v Atletico Madrid - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 15, 2022 Manchester United's Paul Pogba during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - France midfielder Paul Pogba was the target of extortion by childhood friends since March and paid 100,000 euros to that group in the spring, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Wednesday.

Pogba released a statement on Sunday saying he is the victim of extortion attempts and threats from an organised gang and that authorities in Italy and France are investigating the matter. read more

"We can confirm most details (that emerged in the French media and in Pogba's statement)", a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Wednesday.

The French prosecutor told Reuters on Monday that the investigations have been entrusted to the OCLCO, a unit within the judicial police tasked with investigating organised crime. read more

Pogba, 29, suffered a knee injury in a training session with Juventus last month. He opted not to have surgery and to undergo "conservative therapy" in order to be fit to play in the Qatar World Cup starting on Nov. 20.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel in Paris, writing by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.