Poland v Argentina teams

[1/5] Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Poland v Argentina - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 30, 2022 Argentina fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Issei Kato

DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Following are the teams for the World Cup Group C match between Poland and Argentina on Wednesday.

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Bartosz Bereszynski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Krystian Bielik, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski.

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Acuna, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi.

Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Doha

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks