Factbox: Poland v Argentina World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds















Nov 28 (Reuters) - Poland play Argentina in the World Cup in Doha on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Stadium 974

Capacity: 44,089

Odds:

Poland win: 7/1

Argentina win: 4/9

Draw: 16/5

Key stats:

* Poland have kept a clean sheet in their last three World Cup matches, including both in 2022.

* Poland won four of their first seven World Cup games against South American sides (L3) but lost each of their last three in the competition without scoring a single goal.

* Argentina lost their last two World Cup games against European nations - Croatia (3-0) and France (4-3) in 2018.

* Poland will advance with at least a draw, while Argentina may also advance with a draw depending on the result of the other group game.

Previous meetings:

* This is the third time Poland and Argentina will meet at the World Cup. Poland won 3-2 in 1974 and Argentina won 2-0 four years later. Argentina have won six of their 11 meetings overall, with Poland winning three. The teams last played an international friendly in June 2011, which Poland won 2-1.

Compiled by Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Peter Rutherford











