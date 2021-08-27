Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Polish Paralympic cyclist Polak suspended after positive EPO test

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Cycling Track - Men's B 4000m Individual Pursuit Final - Gold - Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka, Japan - August 25, 2021. Marcin Polak of Poland in action REUTERS/Thomas Peter

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Polish track cyclist Marcin Polak, who won a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the banned blood booster EPO (erythropoietin), the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Friday.

"The rider has been provisionally suspended pending the final adjudication of the matter. He is thus not allowed to participate in the Men's B 1000m time trial of the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 scheduled for 28 August 2021," the UCI said in a statement.

"The consequences on the bronze medal he obtained in the Men's B 4000m individual pursuit of the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be determined by the relevant disciplinary panel."

Polak, 38, won his bronze medal on Wednesday.

He also claimed two time trial world titles in 2015 and 2017, and won an individual pursuit world title on the track in 2019.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Chopra

