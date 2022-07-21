Popp press key to Germany win, says Voss-Tecklenburg

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Alexandra Popp was crucial to Germany reaching their 10th Women's Euro semi-final, coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said after the striker scored a late goal to secure a 2-0 victory over Austria on Thursday.

Popp, playing in her first Euros at the age of 31 after missing the previous two through injury, scored her fourth goal of the tournament by pressing Austria keeper Manuela Zinsberger in the last minute and blocking her clearance which rebounded into the net.

It was a tactic the VfL Wolfsburg striker had been employing all game, and it helped in the buildup to Lina Magull's first- half goal at the Brentford Community Stadium.

"Alex gave everything for the team. She won the ball up top, distributed it and kept their centre-backs busy. We had been waiting for this exact moment," Voss-Tecklenburg said.

"We’d analysed it and wanted to press them in that way in order to put their goalkeeper under pressure and force them into making a mistake. We only managed it in the 93rd minute, but Poppi was waiting for this moment right until the end and did a fantastic job."

Despite sailing through the group stages with a perfect record, Germany found it much more difficult against their neighbours who hit the woodwork three times.

Still, they were just able to keep Austria at bay and keep a record ninth European title in their sights.

"We played against a very good side. Huge compliments to Austria. The game could have ended 6-3. We are happy that we won the game. We didn't want to concede so many set pieces but we did better in the second half. I still believe that we leave the pitch as deserved winners," Voss-Tecklenburg added.

