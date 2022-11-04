Portugal determined golden generation sign off with World Cup success - Dias















Nov 4 (Reuters) - Portugal defender Ruben Dias says they are even more motivated to win the World Cup this year because the tournament could be the last for their golden generation of players.

Big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo (37) Pepe, (39) and Joao Moutinho (36) have all passed the 35 mark and will most likely play their last World Cup in Qatar.

"They're three players who have made their mark on a whole generation in Portugal, and they've made their mark on world football, too. It's great that we've got them," Dias told the FIFA website.

"That special feeling will be an additional factor and it makes a lot of sense. It has to serve as extra motivation, absolutely."

The 25-year-old Manchester City centre-back said the World Cup taking place in the middle of the European season instead of the summer would create a more significant physical challenge.

"What’s interesting is that this tournament comes at a time when virtually every player will be reaching their maximum potential," Dias said.

"I don’t know what the temperatures are going to be exactly, but coming from a place like England, for example, and arriving in the heat of Qatar is not easy and takes time to get used to.

"But, when all’s said and done, I think it’s going to be a pretty good show."

"We definitely are a generation with a lot of talent, but other teams have talent, too. We’re not the only ones."

Portugal kick off their campaign against Ghana on Nov. 24 before facing Uruguay four days later and South Korea on Dec.2.

