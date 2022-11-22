Factbox: Portugal v Ghana World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

[1/2] Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Arrival - Ghana team arrives in Doha - Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar - November 18, 2022 Ghana's Alidu Seidu arrives in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 REUTERS/Molly Darlington















Nov 22 (Reuters) - Portugal play Ghana in the World Cup in Doha on Thursday.

When: Thursday Nov. 24, 1900 local (1600 GMT/1100 ET)

Where: Stadium 974

Capacity: 40,000

Odds:

Portugal win: 4/11

Ghana win: 17/5

Draw: 17/2

Key stats:

* Portugal’s best World Cup finish was third in 1966. They have qualified for the previous five tournaments in a row, reaching the knockout rounds on three occasions (2006, 2010 & 2018).

* Ghana are appearing at a fourth World Cup finals having qualified three times in succession between 2006 and 2014, but missed out in Russia four years ago. They have reached the knockout rounds twice, with a quarter-final finish in 2010 their best result.

* Portugal have met African opposition five times before at the World Cup, recording three wins, a draw and a 3-1 loss to Morocco in 1986.

* Ghana were within a late Asamoah Gyan penalty of being the first African nation to reach the semi-finals in 2010, but the striker missed from the spot against Uruguay and the Black Stars then lost in a shootout.

Previous meetings:

The only previous clash between Portugal and Ghana was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where a John Boye own goal and Cristiano Ronaldo strike helped the European side to a 2-1 victory in the group stage.

