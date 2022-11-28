Portugal v Uruguay teams
LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Following are the teams for the World Cup Group H match between Portugal and Uruguay on Monday.
Portugal: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, William Carvalho, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Coates, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Guillermo Varela, Mathias Olivera, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino, Federico Valverde, Edinson Cavani, Darwin Nunez.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- SoccerDates set for rearranged Premier League fixtures
The Premier League announced on Monday dates in early 2023 for matches postponed in September and October.