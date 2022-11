Portugal World Cup squad

Teenager Moukoko, veteran Goetze in Germany's World Cup squad

Soccer · November 10, 2022 · 12:12 PM UTC

Germany handed a surprise call-up to Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssoufa Moukoko in their World Cup squad on Thursday as 2014 World Cup winner Mario Goetze marked a sensational return to the national team set up after five years.