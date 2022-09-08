Potter handed Chelsea job in wake of Tuchel sacking

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chelsea confirmed Graham Potter as their new manager on Thursday just over 24 hours after parting company with Thomas Tuchel after only six games of the Premier League season.

The 47-year-old Potter, who has earned a glowing reputation as a visionary coach at Brighton and Hove Albion, has agreed a five-year deal with the six-time English champions.

His appointment is quite a departure for a club who usually select household names with experience at Europe's top clubs, but signifies a change of approach.

He is the first managerial appointment under new American chairman Todd Boehly who led a takeover three months ago.

"We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the Club," Boehly said in a statement.

"Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful Club.

"We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team and the squad in realising their full potential in the coming months and years."

Tuchel, who won the Champions League for Chelsea a few months after replacing Frank Lampard at the start of 2021, parted company on Wednesday, following Chelsea's surprise loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Chelsea, who spent round 250 million pounds ($287 million) in the summer transfer window, are sixth in the Premier League with 10 points after six games, having lost at Leeds United and Southampton.

The speed at which Potter has been installed as Tuchel's replacement suggests Chelsea had their eye on the man who cut his teeth at Swedish club Ostersund, taking them from the fourth tier to the top flight for the first time and into Europe.

Potter's assistant Billy Reid, first-team coaches Bjorn Hamberg and Bruno, goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay will join him at Chelsea.

His first assigment will be away to local rivals Fulham on Saturday.

"I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club," Potter who had a short spell with Swansea City before taking over at Brighton in 2019, said.

"I am very excited to partner with Chelsea's new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of."

Brighton sold wing back Marc Cucurella to Chelsea in the summer but despite not having the budget of the division's big hitters they enjoyed a superb start, sitting in fourth place with four wins, one draw and one defeat from six games.

Last season Brighton finished ninth, a club record in the top flight, having finished 15th and 16th before that.

Potter's flexible playing style and attention to detail at Brighton, inspired by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, has won many admirers and he has even been touted as a future successor to England manager Gareth Southgate.

"He obviously has a clear idea about football and he is doing a brilliant job," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said of Potter a year ago. "He has brought a clear identity to how he wants his teams to play. He is an innovator and is adventurous."

($1 = 0.8709 pounds)

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

