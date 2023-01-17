Poulter says he might not participate in Ryder Cup

[1/2] Oct 29, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Ian Poulter watches his putt on the 16th green during the second round of the season finale of the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports















Jan 17 (Reuters) - England's Ian Poulter said he might not compete in this year's Ryder Cup even if he qualifies.

The 47-year-old, nicknamed "Mr Ryder Cup" for his exploits in previous editions for the European team, joined the LIV Golf series in June, jeopardising his involvement in the biennial contest.

The U.S.-based PGA Tour has suspended those who joined the rebel circuit.

Yet the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, is awaiting a legal hearing in February that will effectively decide whether it can sanction players who defected to LIV, or whether they can continue to compete and qualify for the Ryder Cup.

Poulter has won several titles on both the major tours and cited age as a factor in his decision to sign up for the LIV Series.

"I would love to qualify. Whether I play or not would be a different thing," Poulter told Sky Sports.

"I certainly don't expect to get one of the six (captain's) picks. Not in any way, shape or form. Which is also a shame. What does that tell you? What is the story there?"

Critics say LIV Golf, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, amounts to "sportswashing" by a nation trying to improve its reputation in the face of criticism over its human rights record.

The Ryder Cup, a biennial team competition between the United States and Europe, saw the U.S. defeat Europe 19-9 to win it in 2021.

Poulter has been a talisman for Europe in the competition, most notably in 2012, when he was part of the team that managed to fight back and win on the last day, a victory labelled the "Miracle at Medinah".

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be played from Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

