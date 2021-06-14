Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Pre-trial hearings begin in Maradona death case

2 minute read

A man touches a mosaic made by the cultural organisation Comando Maradona as a homage to late Argentine soccer superstar Diego Armado Maradona, in Buenos Aires, Argentina February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

An Argentine prosecutor began hearing evidence on Monday involving seven people accused of contributing to the death of soccer player Diego Maradona.

Maradona, the revered former Boca Juniors and Napoli star who had alcohol and drug addictions for many years, died last Nov. 25 from heart failure at the age of 60 after undergoing brain surgery earlier that month.

A medical board formally appointed to investigate Maradona’s death concluded that several members of the star’s medical team acted in an “inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner,” and said he was not properly monitored before he died.

Monday’s pre-trial hearing had been delayed by an increase in coronavirus infections in Argentina.

It began with questions to the nurse who, according to his own witness statement, was the last person to see Maradona alive.

Questions will be put in the coming days to Maradona’s doctor, psychologist, neurosurgeon and personal physician, amongst others.

When the medical board’s report was presented to prosecutors in May, it accused the defendants of carrying out a plan with a "criminal purpose" and as part of a deficient care system around Maradona that contributed to his death.

If found guilty, all seven could face between eight and 25 years in prison.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 4:48 PM UTCStars D Stephen Johns announces retirement

Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns is retiring from the NHL, citing his struggles with post-concussion syndrome.

SportsMLB roundup: Jays belt 8 HRs in record-setting rout of Red Sox
SportsPre-trial hearings begin in Maradona death case
SportsParalympians still battle misconceptions, says Stockwell
SportsJaguars LB K’Lavon Chaisson tests positive for COVID-19